Horry County accepting applications to fund various infrastructure projects with American Rescue Plan funds

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County is now accepting its second round of applications for infrastructure projects funded through the American Rescue Plan Act.

The ARPA provides funds for communities negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county received nearly $70 million total in ARPA funds and will use $2 million to pay for various infrastructure projects in Horry County.

The last round of infrastructure projects funded included water and sewer projects as well as funds for non-profit organizations.

Horry County’s Director of Community Development, Elizabeth Tranter, said they are looking for ideas that will impact not only the businesses or organizations but the community.

“What we’re looking for is some sort of unmet need within the community. An applicant is gonna provide data that really shows the community need so that we can make sure that we’re making the best recommendations that we can to county council,” said Tranter.

If you plan on filling out an application, there are a few things to keep in mind to make sure you meet the criteria.

Some of the criteria you must meet includes stating who the project impacts, if the costs are reasonable and if it fits within the timeline of when ARPA money must be used.

Tranter said there are two other important criteria you need to meet.

“Does it aid in response to a negative impact of covid-19. And then finally What’s the project evaluation plan. How will the people conducting the project know that that project’s successful and that it has indeed helped the community in the way that which they proposed,” said Tranter.

Tranter also said they are looking for organizations that have not received any previous funding from the ARPA.

The second round of applications are due Friday, July 29 at 5p.m.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.