Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Georgetown County School District approves $97.2 million budget with salary increases

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown County School District approved its budget for the next school year, which includes salary increases.

The school board gave final approval for the general fund budget on June 28.

The general fund budget totaling $97.2 million includes salaries, benefits, utilities, supplies and materials and other operating costs.

The district said that nearly 87% of the approved budget was dedicated to salaries and related fringe benefits for teachers and staff.

Some highlights from the budget include:

  • A $2,000 salary increase for teachers
    • The school district stated that it received additional funding as a result of the statewide budget that was approved and signed by the governor. An amendment to the budget to increase teacher salaries beyond $2,000 will be discussed at the July 19 board meeting.
  • A 5% salary increase for bus drivers
  • A minimum base salary for classified employees raised to $13 per hour
  • A 2% increase for all other classified employees
  • A 2% increase for administrators
  • Yearly STEP increase for teachers, administrators, bus drivers, nurses, and all other classified staff

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buoys on the Boulevard had to close on 4th of July after heavy downpours caused flooding in the...
North Myrtle Beach restaurant forced to close on busy 4th of July due to flooding
North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue crews responded to a house fire that was caused by lightning on...
Four building fires caused by lightning strikes in North Myrtle Beach, firefighters say
Oak Island Water Rescue received more than half a dozen water rescue calls Sunday afternoon.
Man drowns visiting North Carolina beach on July 4th holiday weekend
Salute from the Shore goes on schedule despite severe weather hitting Grand Strand
File picture of the American Pride March in years past in North Myrtle Beach
Severe weather forces cancellation of American Pride March in North Myrtle Beach

Latest News

A line of showers and storms will move into the area tomorrow. A strong storm or two cannot be...
FIRST ALERT: Dry this evening, with better chance for storms tomorrow night
Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a jet ski crash just before 11 a.m. to the area of Waites...
1 hurt in jet ski crash in North Myrtle Beach area, HCFR says
File Graphic
Victim shot in neck during weekend shooting at Florence County nightclub, deputies say
Buoys on the Boulevard had to close on 4th of July after heavy downpours caused flooding in the...
North Myrtle Beach restaurant forced to close on busy 4th of July due to flooding