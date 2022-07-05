Georgetown County School District approves $97.2 million budget with salary increases

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown County School District approved its budget for the next school year, which includes salary increases.

The school board gave final approval for the general fund budget on June 28.

The general fund budget totaling $97.2 million includes salaries, benefits, utilities, supplies and materials and other operating costs.

The district said that nearly 87% of the approved budget was dedicated to salaries and related fringe benefits for teachers and staff.

Some highlights from the budget include:

A $2,000 salary increase for teachers The school district stated that it received additional funding as a result of the statewide budget that was approved and signed by the governor. An amendment to the budget to increase teacher salaries beyond $2,000 will be discussed at the July 19 board meeting.

A 5% salary increase for bus drivers

A minimum base salary for classified employees raised to $13 per hour

A 2% increase for all other classified employees

A 2% increase for administrators

Yearly STEP increase for teachers, administrators, bus drivers, nurses, and all other classified staff

