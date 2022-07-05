Georgetown County resident, registered sex offender sentenced to 5 years

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Georgetown County registered sex offender was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of a minor.

In May 2021, Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office investigators attached to the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested Steven Lee Hewitt Sr.

According to Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver, a lengthy investigation found Hewitt had been using the internet to download Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM).

On June 27, Judge Michael G. Nettles sentenced Hewitt to five years in prison and ordered the forfeiture of his electronic devices following his plea of guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, 3rd degree.

Hewitt was already on the sex offender registry for a previous unrelated offense.

The case was prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s office.

