Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Georgetown County resident, registered sex offender sentenced to 5 years

Steven Lee Hewitt Sr., Georgetown County resident, registered sex offender sentenced to 5 years
Steven Lee Hewitt Sr., Georgetown County resident, registered sex offender sentenced to 5 years(Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Georgetown County registered sex offender was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of a minor.

In May 2021, Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office investigators attached to the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested Steven Lee Hewitt Sr.

According to Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver, a lengthy investigation found Hewitt had been using the internet to download Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM).

On June 27, Judge Michael G. Nettles sentenced Hewitt to five years in prison and ordered the forfeiture of his electronic devices following his plea of guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, 3rd degree.

Hewitt was already on the sex offender registry for a previous unrelated offense.

The case was prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s office.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buoys on the Boulevard had to close on 4th of July after heavy downpours caused flooding in the...
North Myrtle Beach restaurant forced to close on busy 4th of July due to flooding
Oak Island Water Rescue received more than half a dozen water rescue calls Sunday afternoon.
Man drowns visiting North Carolina beach on July 4th holiday weekend
North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue crews responded to a house fire that was caused by lightning on...
Four building fires caused by lightning strikes in North Myrtle Beach, firefighters say
Salute from the Shore goes on schedule despite severe weather hitting Grand Strand
File picture of the American Pride March in years past in North Myrtle Beach
Severe weather forces cancellation of American Pride March in North Myrtle Beach

Latest News

A heat advisory is in effect for Wednesday.
FIRST ALERT: Dangerous heat and potentially strong storms return starting Wednesday
The crash happened when the boat struck something in the water in an area of water called “Hell...
4 hospitalized after boat crashes near Great Pee Dee River
Experts recommend to freeze your child’s credit
With fraud on the rise, experts suggest freezing your child’s credit
After South Carolina’s so-called fetal heartbeat law went into effect following the U.S....
Planned Parenthood navigating changes under SC’s fetal heartbeat law