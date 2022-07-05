FIRST ALERT: Dangerous heat and potentially strong storms return starting Wednesday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - High heat and humidity will push the heat index into dangerous levels on Wednesday followed by the risk of potentially strong to severe storms.

A heat advisory is in effect for Wednesday. (WMBF)

WEDNESDAY

A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for the area from 11:00 AM through 7:00 PM Wednesday. Temperatures along the Grand Strand will climb to around 90 while inland areas reach well into the middle 90s. When combined with very high humidity, the heat index will reach as high as 104 to 108 at times through the afternoon and evening.

Heat advisory in effect for Wednesday. (WMBF)

By late in the day, the high heat and humidity will combine to produce a very unstable atmosphere and set the stage for potentially strong to severe storms. The storms will most likely hold off until late in the evening and perhaps after sunset.

Strong storms are possible late in the day on Wednesday. (WMBF)

Any strong to severe storm that develops will have the risk of producing strong wind gusts, dangerous lightning and locally very heavy rain. A LEVEL 2 severe weather risk is in place for Wednesday evening.

THURSDAY

A similar weather pattern will continue on Thursday with another round of excessive heat and humidity and a heat index near 105. Heat advisories will likely be issued again on Thursday.

A LEVEL 2 storm risk is in place Wednesday and again on Thursday. (WMBF)

Another round of strong to severe storms will also be possible. The Storm Prediction Center has placed our area in a LEVEL 2 risk for the threat of strong to severe storms.

More of the same weather is expected for Friday and Saturday with high heat, humidity and lingering chances of afternoon and evening thunderstorms at times.

A cold front will usher in some slightly lower humidity and lower rain chances by Sunday.

