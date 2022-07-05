FIRST ALERT: A break from the widespread showers & storms

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A few areas of fog are developing this morning as you step out the door. With widespread rain Monday and high humidity this morning, it’s the perfect combination for some pockets of dense fog. Keep this in mind as you head out the door to start your day.

TODAY

After what was a washout for the beaches and inland areas Monday, conditions will be drier today with more sunshine and an isolated shower or storm for any Tuesday plans.

Today is a way better forecast for those outdoor beach plans. (WMBF)

Highs today will climb into the upper 80s on the beaches with high humidity. Inland areas will reach the lower 90s with the heat index making it feel like the upper 90s to triple digits at times today.

Rain chances will be minimal today with a 20% chance of a shower or storm on the beach. Meanwhile, inland locations will see a 30% chance of a scattered shower or storm.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday looks to be another nice day on tap with a mix of sun and clouds early. While rain chances remain minimal throughout the day on Wednesday, we’ll hold onto increasing rain chances by Wednesday afternoon as a line of storms moves into the Carolinas.

Here's a look at tomorrow with the best rain chances AFTER sunset. (WMBF)

Highs on Wednesday will reach the upper 80s on the beaches with the lower 90s inland. With enough heat and humidity, this should fuel the line of storms moving into the Grand Strand Wednesday evening and bring a couple of strong storms to the region.

Here's a look at the level 2 risk of a strong storm or two on Wednesday. (WMBF)

The Storm Prediction Center has placed part of our area in a LEVEL 2 risk for the threat of strong to severe storms. The best chance for the strong storms will be inland as the line is expected to weaken as we lose daytime heating and the storms move into the Grand Strand. Regardless, it’s worth watching and waiting to see how our atmosphere interacts with the storms.

A line of showers and storms will move into the area tomorrow. A strong storm or two cannot be ruled out. (WMBF)

REST OF THE WEEK

As for the rest of the week? Our weather pattern remains very summer-like. Highs climb into the upper 80s on the beaches and lower 90s inland. A daily 40% chance of showers and storms will continue both Thursday through Saturday. As of right now, those days look to increase in coverage of showers and storms each day with Saturday being a more active afternoon. In fact, we had to bump up the rain chances on Sunday due to the increasing coverage.

Here's a look at the next five days with rain chances increasing toward the weekend. (WMBF)

If this trend continues, you might see Saturday get bumped up to a 60% chance of showers and storms. It’s worth saying now as we watch and wait for the new data to roll in.

