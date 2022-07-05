Submit a Tip
Deputies investigating after woman shot in Hartsville

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman is recovering after a shooting in Hartsville Tuesday afternoon, deputies say.

According to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting incident on Hunter Dr. in Hartsville around 2:00 p.m.

According to the report, deputies one adult female with a gunshot wound in the lower leg. Deputies said the victim’s wound appears to be non-life-threatening.

No other information is available at this time. The case is currently under investigation.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

