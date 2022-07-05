A Day of Hope offers hope and school supplies to children in need throughout Horry County

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Day of Hope takes place on August 6, 2022. Now in their 8th year, the goal is to help over 300 children in need to get ready for the new school year.

We loved learning about what this means to the community, how you can help, or make an appointment for a child in need.

Come along with us!

