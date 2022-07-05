Coroner identifies victim in fatal shooting at Dillon County July 4 cookout

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Sheriff Douglas Pernell said Javarius Bethea was arrested and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Pernell said there was a cookout happening on Crowley Drive in the Oak Grove community when shots were fired.

Donnie Grimsley, the Dillon County Corone,r said Shondale Dixon, 25, of Dillon County, died from gunshot wounds.

Grimsley said the shooting will be treated as a homicide.

Bethea is currently at the Dillon County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.