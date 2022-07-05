Catch a magic show at Kings Theatre at Myrtle Beach Mall

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Kings Theatre opened at Myrtle Beach Mall nearly a month ago. They offer family friendly magic shows every Wednesday and Saturday at 7pm.

We loved catching up with the owner, Renzi and seeing some of his tricks first hand. He’s been performing magic since the age of 4 and says he loves the opportunity to share his passion through his shows.

Come along with us for a taste of what you can experience!

To book your reservation, you can visit their website here.

