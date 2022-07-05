Submit a Tip
1 hurt in jet ski crash in North Myrtle Beach area, HCFR says

Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a jet ski crash just before 11 a.m. to the area of Waites...
Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a jet ski crash just before 11 a.m. to the area of Waites Island.(Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was hurt in a jet ski crash in the North Myrtle Beach area, according to first responders.

Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the crash just before 11 a.m. in the area of Waites Island.

A Horry County Fire Rescue boat transported the patient to a nearby dock, and then that person was taken to the hospital.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

