Surfside Presbyterian Church bell tower hit by reported lightning strike, HCFR says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A church in the Surfside Beach area was hit by a reported lightning strike.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 1:30 p.m. Monday to the Surfside Presbyterian Church on Highway 17 Bypass.

HCFR said a lightning strike appears to have hit the church’s bell tower.

Severe weather hit up and down the Grand Strand, bringing heavy downpours and hundreds of lightning strikes.

The fire is now under control, and no one was hurt.

The Surfside Beach Fire Department was called in to help get the fire under control.

