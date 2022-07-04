Submit a Tip
Surfside Beach chief credits newly-installed cameras for quickly identifying wanted suspect in sex assault

New camera installations can help officers follow up on crimes in Surfside Beach
New camera installations can help officers follow up on crimes in Surfside Beach(wmbf)
By Natasha Laguerre
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The town of Surfside Beach is putting more police officers on the streets after they said a woman was sexually assaulted while sleeping in her home.

The suspect was captured on a newly-installed city surveillance camera along Ocean Bouelvard South. He was wearing faded gray-blue jean shorts, no shirt, black shoes, and a red or orange shoulder bag across his chest.

Surfside Beach police are looking for this man who they said broke into a home, held a woman...
Surfside Beach police are looking for this man who they said broke into a home, held a woman against her will and sexually assaulted her early Sunday morning.(Source: Surfside Beach Police Department)

A police report shows a man went into a home around 2 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of South Ocean Boulevard and used his gun to hold a 26-year-old woman hostage and sexually assaulted her before running away. Police said the man went through an unlocked door.

Surfside Beach Police Chief Kenneth Hofmann said a crime like this rarely happens and they are taking this case very seriously.

“We understand the community is concerned. Our investigators are going to continue to work until we get it resolved,” said Hofmann.

Hofmann said they are working to find the person who is responsible. In the meantime, he advises everyone in Surfside Beach to keep all their doors locked. If you see the suspect in the area, call 911 immediately.

“No one confronts this individual, he is believed to be armed and dangerous,” said Hofmann.

So far, no arrest has been made.

Police officers are asking neighbors to check their personal surveillance cameras between the hours of 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. Sunday to see if they noticed anything suspicious.

They are asking anyone to come forward with any information and call the Surfside Beach Police Department at 843-913-6368, option 1.

