Sheriff’s office makes arrest after deadly shooting at Dillon County 4th of July cookout

Image courtesy of MGN.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Sheriff Douglas Pernell said Javarius Bethea was arrested and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Pernell said there was a cookout happening on Crowley Drive in the Oak Grove community when shots were fired.

One person was killed, according to Pernell. The name of the victim has not been released yet.

Bethea is currently at the Dillon County Detention Center.

