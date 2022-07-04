Severe weather forces cancellation of American Pride March in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Mother Nature brought heavy rain and storms to the Grand Strand on 4th of July morning.

The severe weather forced the city of North Myrtle Beach to cancel the American Pride March.

“Unfortunately -- the American Pride March is canceled because of the weather today. We hope to see everyone again in 2023!” the city of North Myrtle Beach posted.

The march is to culminate the Salute from the Shore ceremony.

Volunteers march the American Flag, the South Carolina Flag, the POW/MIA flag and the Purple Heart Flag more than eight miles on the beach and ends at the Horseshoe on Main Street.

It recognizes veterans and active-duty members.

