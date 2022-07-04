Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Salute from the Shore goes on schedule despite severe weather hitting Grand Strand

(Source: Salute from the Shore/City of Myrtle Beach)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A popular July 4th celebration took place along the Grand Strand, even with the severe weather moving through the area.

Salute from the Shore is an annual event that features flybys from military aircraft from past and present as they pass by the Grand Strand beaches on Independence Day.

F-16′s will lead the way from the Cherry Grove area at 1 p.m. before arriving in Myrtle Beach by 1:03 p.m. and then Pawleys Island at 1:06 p.m. C-17′s and other aircraft will follow suit from Cherry Grove at 1:05 p.m., passing by Myrtle Beach at 1:06 p.m. and arriving in Pawleys Island by 1:14 p.m.

Many people asked if the event would be delayed as heavy downpours and lightning hit Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach. On its Facebook page, the administrators of the page said that due to logistical reasons, they could not postpone and that they were in the air now.

The most asked question: When and where can we see the Salute? ✈️ 🇺🇸 Our Salute begins just north of Myrtle Beach at...

Posted by Salute from the Shore on Thursday, June 23, 2022

The planes will head down the South Carolina coast after passing by the Grand Strand, ending their flight in the Beaufort area by around 2 p.m.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigation.
Police make arrest after mother shot, killed in Lumberton home
Surfside Beach police are looking for this man who they said broke into a home, held a woman...
Surfside Beach police searching for armed man who broke into home, sexually assaulted woman
A 16-year-old has died following a Thursday night shooting at a Lancaster apartment complex.
Sheriff’s office: Over 70 shots fired in shooting that sent 4 to hospital in Mullins area
WMBF Investigates: Private road in Horry County neighborhood officially closed amid concerns
Hot and humid with a few storms.
FIRST ALERT: Hot as a firecracker and a few of Mother Nature’s fireworks

Latest News

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched at 1 p.m. Monday to the 1000 block of Log Cabin...
HCFR: Shed caught on fire after lightning hits nearby tree in Loris
File picture of the American Pride March in years past in North Myrtle Beach
Severe weather forces cancellation of American Pride March in North Myrtle Beach
4th of July
LIST: Fourth of July fireworks shows, events in the Grand Strand, Pee Dee
VIDEO: Morning waterspout forms in North Myrtle Beach on 4th of July