North Myrtle Beach restaurant forced to close on busy 4th of July due to flooding

Image courtesy of MGN.
Image courtesy of MGN.
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A North Myrtle Beach restaurant had to make the tough decision to close on the busy Fourth of July holiday after intense storms hit the area.

Weldon Boyd with Buoys on the Boulevard said the restaurant flooded pretty bad after heavy downpours hit.

“One of our biggest days of the year but we have to make the call to close the rest of the day,” he said in a Facebook post. “Tough call to make but cleanliness is a top priority.”

He told WMBF News that they are actively repairing the restaurant and hope to open tomorrow morning.

He said the restaurant needs time to dry out and get a deep clean before it can be opened up to customers.

Boyd added that other stores along Main Street also dealt with flooding as storms dumped massive amounts of rain along the Grand Strand.

FIRST ALERT: Better weather to watch fireworks, storm chances diminish after sunset

