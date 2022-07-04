New poll says only 38% are ‘extremely proud’ to be Americans

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Mixed emotions this holiday. While most are celebrating the Declaration of Independence, the country remains divided.

According to a Gallup poll, only 38% of U.S. adults who say they are “extremely proud” to be American is the lowest in Gallup’s trend, which began in 2001. Issues like abortion, gun control, and the general bi-partisan battle in congress are some reasons for the lower enthusiasm.

“Personally, I want out. I want to go far, far away. I think it’s very bleak, and it’s been bleak since 2020,” said one woman in midtown.

The Supreme Court ruling on abortion made an impact on public opinion.

“The Supreme Court ruling was definitely not the best situation that happened and it was disappointing to see, I think that’s just part of the holiday in general. That’s the bad part.”

This record-low level of extreme national pride comes as Americans struggle with high inflation rates and a labor shortage stretching budgets thin.

But on the other side, some say they are still extremely proud to be American.

“I’m still happy. I’m very proud to be an American. Our community had a big party the other night with fireworks. We sang, everybody stood. It was very nice,” said a woman on the beltline.

27% of those surveyed responded that they are “very proud” and 65% of US adults express pride in the country.

But for some people here on the beltline, they actually said it wasn’t that clear cut, either way.

“Definitely feeling a bit conflicted, today but at the same time, I’m not going to say no to a day off - spending time with friends and enjoying the good things,” said a different woman on the Beltline.

