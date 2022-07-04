Myrtle Beach High School’s Madison Messimer continues to turn heads in the golf world

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - With a recent sponsorship by Titleist and a collection of championships in the past year, 15-year-old Madison Messimer continues to make a name for herself in South Carolina.

“She could absolutely be on the LPGA tour straight out of college,” said her coach, Ted Frick. “There’s no doubt about it.”

Frick coaches all ages at the Classic Swing School of Golf at Legends Resort. He’s privately coached Messimer for the past three years, but he’s been coaching full-time for 30 years.

“This level that we’re seeing here, this is really rare,” said Frick. “It doesn’t come around often.”

In the past year, she’s taken the 4a High School State Championship Title, the WSCGA Junior Girls State Championship and the Carolina’s Women’s Amateur Championship.

“I started when I was five, so I did not expect to be at this level right now,” said Messimer.

Earlier this summer, at the 96th Carolina Women’s Amateur Championship, the rising high school sophomore defeated College of Charleston freshman Mary Kathryn Talledo in a one-hole playoff to win the championship, making her one of the youngest players to ever win the title.

Messimer has a lot of goals for herself, but for now, she’s just looking to continue to get better and have fun doing it.

“I want to play college golf at probably at a division 1 school,” said Messimer. “I might play as pro after that, but just for right now, I just want to get some more wins and have some more fun.”

