Here are the 15 SC counties with the most veterans

A veteran offers a salute at a Dorchester County Memorial Day commemoration in May.
A veteran offers a salute at a Dorchester County Memorial Day commemoration in May.(Live 5/File)
By Stacker Web Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (Stacker) - There are roughly 19 million veterans living in the United States, according to data from the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the most veterans in South Carolina using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest percentage of residents that are veterans based on the Census’ 2020 5-year estimate.

California, Texas, and Florida are home to the most veterans, and Wyoming, Vermont, and Washington D.C. home to the least. American veterans live in virtually all of the country’s 3,142 counties.

15. Charleston County

  • Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.1% (29,556 veterans)
  • Veterans by war:
    • World War II: 537
    • Korean War: 1,916
    • Vietnam War: 10,125
    • Gulf War (08/1990 to 08/2001): 7,853
    • Gulf War (09/2002 or later): 6,796

14. Colleton County

  • Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.2% (2,669 veterans)
  • Veterans by war:
    • World War II: 89
    • Korean War: 277
    • Vietnam War: 1,204
    • Gulf War (08/1990 to 08/2001): 614
    • Gulf War (09/2002 or later): 125
There is no shortage of patriotism in the Lowcountry, whose counties rank among the top in the state for the number of veterans living there.(Live 5/File)

13. Richland County

  • Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.6% (30,157 veterans)
  • Veterans by war:
    • World War II: 407
    • Korean War: 1,244
    • Vietnam War: 8,765
    • Gulf War (08/1990 to 08/2001): 10,289
    • Gulf War (09/2002 or later): 8,877

12. Georgetown County

  • Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.6% (4,901 veterans)
  • Veterans by war:
    • World War II: 49
    • Korean War: 340
    • Vietnam War: 2,234
    • Gulf War (08/1990 to 08/2001): 798
    • Gulf War (09/2002 or later): 407

11. Lexington County

  • Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.9% (22,421 veterans)
  • Veterans by war:
    • World War II: 444
    • Korean War: 1,364
    • Vietnam War: 8,009
    • Gulf War (08/1990 to 08/2001): 5,955
    • Gulf War (09/2002 or later): 5,660

10. Oconee County

  • Percent of residents that are veterans: 9.9% (6,215 veterans)
  • Veterans by war:
    • World War II: 41
    • Korean War: 433
    • Vietnam War: 2,850
    • Gulf War (08/1990 to 08/2001): 973
    • Gulf War (09/2002 or later): 973

9. Aiken County

  • Percent of residents that are veterans: 10.0% (13,218 veterans)
  • Veterans by war:
    • World War II: 308
    • Korean War: 766
    • Vietnam War: 5,296
    • Gulf War (08/1990 to 08/2001): 3,018
    • Gulf War (09/2002 or later): 2,777
The U.S.S. Yorktown is home to the Patroits Point Naval & Maritime Museum in Mount Pleasant.(Live 5/File)

8. Horry County

  • Percent of residents that are veterans: 10.1% (28,472 veterans)
  • Veterans by war:
    • World War II: 419
    • Korean War: 1,922
    • Vietnam War: 14,248
    • Gulf War (08/1990 to 08/2001): 4,905
    • Gulf War (09/2002 or later): 3,144

7. Jasper County

  • Percent of residents that are veterans: 11.1% (2,614 veterans)
  • Veterans by war:
    • World War II: 36
    • Korean War: 104
    • Vietnam War: 824
    • Gulf War (08/1990 to 08/2001): 620
    • Gulf War (09/2002 or later): 683

6. Beaufort County

  • Percent of residents that are veterans: 12.0% (17,783 veterans)
  • Veterans by war:
    • World War II: 484
    • Korean War: 1,838
    • Vietnam War: 7,104
    • Gulf War (08/1990 to 08/2001): 3,498
    • Gulf War (09/2002 or later): 3,279

5. Kershaw County

  • Percent of residents that are veterans: 12.2% (6,142 veterans)
  • Veterans by war:
    • World War II: 84
    • Korean War: 311
    • Vietnam War: 2,540
    • Gulf War (08/1990 to 08/2001): 1,802
    • Gulf War (09/2002 or later): 1,328

4. McCormick County

  • Percent of residents that are veterans: 12.6% (1,052 veterans)
  • Veterans by war:
    • World War II: 1
    • Korean War: 50
    • Vietnam War: 483
    • Gulf War (08/1990 to 08/2001): 269
    • Gulf War (09/2002 or later): 120
A veteran offers a salute at a Dorchester County Memorial Day commemoration in May.(Live 5/File)

3. Dorchester County

  • Percent of residents that are veterans: 12.8% (15,427 veterans)
  • Veterans by war:
    • World War II: 184
    • Korean War: 374
    • Vietnam War: 4,381
    • Gulf War (08/1990 to 08/2001): 5,850
    • Gulf War (09/2002 or later): 5,053

2. Sumter County

  • Percent of residents that are veterans: 13.1% (10,170 veterans)
  • Veterans by war:
    • World War II: 97
    • Korean War: 608
    • Vietnam War: 2,995
    • Gulf War (08/1990 to 08/2001): 3,084
    • Gulf War (09/2002 or later): 3,644

1. Berkeley County

  • Percent of residents that are veterans: 13.5% (22,075 veterans)
  • Veterans by war:
    • World War II: 98
    • Korean War: 683
    • Vietnam War: 7,138
    • Gulf War (08/1990 to 08/2001): 8,373
    • Gulf War (09/2002 or later): 6,727

The Veterans Administration anticipates the percentage of the U.S. population with military experience will continue to decline over the next couple of decades. By 2046, it expects the number of living U.S. veterans to decrease by 35%.

Copyright 2022 Stacker. All rights reserved.

