HCFR: Shed caught on fire after lightning hits nearby tree in Loris
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The severe storms brought on dangerous lightning to the Grand Strand, which appeared to have caused a shed fire in Loris.
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched at 1 p.m. Monday to the 1000 block of Log Cabin Road where a shed was on fire.
Crews said it appears that lightning hit a nearby tree which caught the shed on fire.
No one was hurt.
The Loris Fire Department helped Horry County Fire Rescue with the call.
