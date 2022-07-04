Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Fourth of July storms forces Surfside Beach to cancel celebrations

‘We rebuild in this country:’ FEMA agrees to fund Surfside Beach Pier renovations, mayor says
‘We rebuild in this country:’ FEMA agrees to fund Surfside Beach Pier renovations, mayor says
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The weather conditions have forced the town of Surfside Beach to cancel the rest of its Fourth of July celebrations.

The town was able to squeeze its 4th of July Golf Cart Parade in on Monday morning before severe storms arrived.

But the 4th of July Celebration that was set to take place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Martin Field has been canceled after heavy downpours hit the area.

“We look forward to an even bigger celebration in 2023,” the town of Surfside Beach posted.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surfside Beach police are looking for this man who they said broke into a home, held a woman...
Surfside Beach police searching for armed man who broke into home, sexually assaulted woman
Police investigation.
Police make arrest after mother shot, killed in Lumberton home
Salute from the Shore goes on schedule despite severe weather hitting Grand Strand
A 16-year-old has died following a Thursday night shooting at a Lancaster apartment complex.
Sheriff’s office: Over 70 shots fired in shooting that sent 4 to hospital in Mullins area
Muggy but a low risk of a storm.
FIRST ALERT: Better weather to watch fireworks, storm chances diminish after sunset

Latest News

Salute from the Shore goes on schedule despite severe weather hitting Grand Strand
4th of July
LIST: Fourth of July fireworks shows, events in the Grand Strand, Pee Dee
Fireworks are a beloved part of Fourth of July celebrations, but that can mean bad news for...
Grand Strand vets offer information on keeping animals calm during 4th of July fireworks
.
VIDEO: Grand Strand vets offer information on keeping animals calm during 4th of July fireworks