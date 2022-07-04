Fourth of July storms forces Surfside Beach to cancel celebrations

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The weather conditions have forced the town of Surfside Beach to cancel the rest of its Fourth of July celebrations.

The town was able to squeeze its 4th of July Golf Cart Parade in on Monday morning before severe storms arrived.

But the 4th of July Celebration that was set to take place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Martin Field has been canceled after heavy downpours hit the area.

“We look forward to an even bigger celebration in 2023,” the town of Surfside Beach posted.

