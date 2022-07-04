Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Antique vampire-slaying kit sparks bidding war

An antique vampire-slaying kit sparked an international bidding war. (Credit: Hansons Auctioneers and Valuers LTD. via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - There is an eerie auction for some gothic goods.

An antique vampire-slaying kit has sold in the United Kingdom for almost $16,000. That is more than six times the asking price.

The 19th century box has everything you would need to ward off vampires including crucifixes, holy water, a wooden stake and more.

The auction house says the kit once belonged to Lord William Hailey, a British aristocrat with a place in the House of Lords.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigation.
Police make arrest after mother shot, killed in Lumberton home
Surfside Beach police are looking for this man who they said broke into a home, held a woman...
Surfside Beach police searching for armed man who broke into home, sexually assaulted woman
A 16-year-old has died following a Thursday night shooting at a Lancaster apartment complex.
Sheriff’s office: Over 70 shots fired in shooting that sent 4 to hospital in Mullins area
WMBF Investigates: Private road in Horry County neighborhood officially closed amid concerns
Earthquakes hit SC
Another earthquake reported hours after first one shakes SC area

Latest News

This image released on Sunday, July 3, 2022, by the Italian National Alpine and Cave Rescue...
Rain hampers search for missing in Italian glacier avalanche
Some people say women's health data can be surveiled since the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
Online health data could be used to prosecute abortion, experts say
Pool Generic
18-month-old revived after being found unresponsive in swimming pool
Some people say women's health data can be surveiled since the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
Online health data could be used to monitor pregnancies
Salute from the Shore flight schedule for Fourth of July