Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Surfside Beach police searching for armed man who broke into home, sexually assaulted woman

Surfside Beach police are looking for this man who they said broke into a home, held a woman...
Surfside Beach police are looking for this man who they said broke into a home, held a woman against her will and sexually assaulted her early Sunday morning.(Source: Surfside Beach Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Surfside Beach Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a man who they said broke into a woman’s home and sexually assaulted her at gunpoint.

Officers responded around 2:30 a.m. Sunday to a burglary report in the 600 block of South Ocean Boulevard.

Investigators said a man went into the home through an unlocked door, and once he was inside, he showed a firearm, held a woman against her will and then sexually assaulted her before running away.

The suspect is described as a thin black man, who is about 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall. His age is not known.

He was last seen wearing faded gray-blue jean shorts, no shirt, black shoes and wearing a red or orange shoulder bag across his chest.

Surfside Beach police are looking for this man who they said broke into a home, held a woman...
Surfside Beach police are looking for this man who they said broke into a home, held a woman against her will and sexually assaulted her early Sunday morning.(Source: Surfside Beach Police Department)

Surfside Beach police are asking people in the area to check their surveillance camera video between 1 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Sunday for any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Paul Regan at 843-913-6349 or the Surfside Beach Police Department at 843-913-6368, option 1.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Colin Update
FIRST ALERT: Colin has now weakened to a tropical depression, dangerous rip currents possible Sunday
WMBF Investigates: Private road in Horry County neighborhood officially closed amid concerns
Police investigation.
Homicide investigation underway after mother shot in bedroom in Lumberton
Businesses are facing several challenges ahead of fourth of July weekend
Myrtle Beach businesses face challenges ahead of Fourth of July weekend
John Krajc
Myrtle Beach city councilman cited for reckless driving says he was defending home from teens throwing fireworks

Latest News

A 16-year-old has died following a Thursday night shooting at a Lancaster apartment complex.
Sheriff’s office: Over 70 shots fired in shooting that sent 4 to hospital in Mullins area
Police investigation.
Homicide investigation underway after mother shot in bedroom in Lumberton
VIDEO: Horry County police make arrest in serial sexual assault cold cases dating back over 20...
VIDEO: Horry County police make arrest in serial sexual assault cold cases dating back over 20 years
Randy Barnhill
Horry County police make arrest in serial sexual assault cold cases dating back over 20 years