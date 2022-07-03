Surfside Beach police searching for armed man who broke into home, sexually assaulted woman

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Surfside Beach Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a man who they said broke into a woman’s home and sexually assaulted her at gunpoint.

Officers responded around 2:30 a.m. Sunday to a burglary report in the 600 block of South Ocean Boulevard.

Investigators said a man went into the home through an unlocked door, and once he was inside, he showed a firearm, held a woman against her will and then sexually assaulted her before running away.

The suspect is described as a thin black man, who is about 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall. His age is not known.

He was last seen wearing faded gray-blue jean shorts, no shirt, black shoes and wearing a red or orange shoulder bag across his chest.

Surfside Beach police are looking for this man who they said broke into a home, held a woman against her will and sexually assaulted her early Sunday morning. (Source: Surfside Beach Police Department)

Surfside Beach police are asking people in the area to check their surveillance camera video between 1 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Sunday for any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Paul Regan at 843-913-6349 or the Surfside Beach Police Department at 843-913-6368, option 1.

