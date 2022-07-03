Sheriff’s office: Over 70 shots fired in shooting that sent 4 to hospital in Mullins area

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to come forward about a shooting early Sunday morning that sent four people to the hospital.

Deputies responded around 2 a.m. for a shots fired call in the area of Jordan Court in the Mullins area. Then minutes later, another call came in about a gunshot victim lying in a yard.

While deputies were responding to the scene, they also learned that three men with gunshot wounds had arrived at the MUSC Marion Emergency Department.

The sheriff’s office said the victims and witnesses at the hospital weren’t cooperative with them.

Eventually, investigators were able to find the scene near Leroy Bethea and Jennings roads which is in a neighborhood off Highway 76.

Authorities found over 70 spent shell casings that revealed several different caliber weapons were used in the shooting.

Homes and cars in the area were also damaged during the shooting, but no witnesses came forward or called 911.

As of 11 a.m. Sunday, one of the victims remains in the hospital, while the other three have been treated and released.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-274-6372. Callers can remain anonymous. People can also call the non-emergency number for Marion County Central Dispatch at 843-423-8399.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.