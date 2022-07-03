Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Police say 1 killed in explosion during Michigan air show

One dead after stunt truck catches fire at Field of Flight in Battle Creek
One dead after stunt truck catches fire at Field of Flight in Battle Creek(wpta)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) - One person has died following an explosion during a jet-fueled semitruck performance at a southwestern Michigan air show.

Emergency crews responded after the explosion happened about 1 p.m. Saturday at the Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival.

The Battle Creek Police Department announced one death. An air show spokeswoman says the Shockwave Jet Truck was going down a runway when the explosion occurred. The truck is part of Springfield, Missouri-based Darnell Racing Enterprises. It is powered by two jet engines and reached speeds topping 300 mph.

No other injuries were immediately reported.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Colin Update
FIRST ALERT: Colin has now weakened to a tropical depression, dangerous rip currents possible Sunday
WMBF Investigates: Private road in Horry County neighborhood officially closed amid concerns
Businesses are facing several challenges ahead of fourth of July weekend
Myrtle Beach businesses face challenges ahead of Fourth of July weekend
John Krajc
Myrtle Beach city councilman cited for reckless driving says he was defending home from teens throwing fireworks
1 killed, 4 hurt in wrong-way crash on Highway 31 in North Myrtle Beach, police say

Latest News

The National Weather Service issued a ‘moderate’ rip current risk on Sunday for the beaches in...
National Weather Service issues ‘moderate’ rip current risk in Horry, Georgetown counties
A 16-year-old has died following a Thursday night shooting at a Lancaster apartment complex.
Sheriff’s office: Over 70 shots fired in shooting that sent 4 to hospital in Mullins area
HCFR was called around 11 p.m. Saturday to a house fire on Forbes Drive, which is close to St....
Crews investigating late night house fire in Burgess area
Police investigation.
Homicide investigation underway after mother shot in bedroom in Lumberton
Earthquakes hit SC
Another earthquake reported hours after first one shakes SC area