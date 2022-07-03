Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Homicide investigation underway after mother shot in bedroom in Lumberton

Police investigation.
Police investigation.(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Lumberton police are investigating a shooting and an assault that left a woman dead.

Officers were called around 4:45 a.m. Sunday to Rozier Homes public housing complex, located off South Seneca Street, about a woman who had been assaulted.

When they arrived on the scene, they found a 25-year-old woman outside. She told police that a man forced her inside her home and assaulted her.

Investigators said the man then went into a bedroom where the woman’s mother, 45-year-old Barbara Baxley was assaulted. Investigators said Baxley was then shot and killed.

Police are investigating a person of interest who was pointed out by witnesses at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Blake Harrell at 910-671-3845.

The investigation is ongoing and police say they will release additional information later.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Colin Update
FIRST ALERT: Colin has now weakened to a tropical depression, dangerous rip currents possible Sunday
WMBF Investigates: Private road in Horry County neighborhood officially closed amid concerns
1 killed, 4 hurt in wrong-way crash on Highway 31 in North Myrtle Beach, police say
Randy Barnhill
Horry County police make arrest in serial sexual assault cold cases dating back over 20 years
Businesses are facing several challenges ahead of fourth of July weekend
Myrtle Beach businesses face challenges ahead of Fourth of July weekend

Latest News

Spotty showers later this evening
FIRST ALERT: Cold front brings spotty showers later this evening.
Tropical Storm Colin Update
FIRST ALERT: Colin has now weakened to a tropical depression, dangerous rip currents possible Sunday
Darius Leonard hosts camp
Indianapolis Colts’ linebacker Darius Leonard returns home to host camp, dedicate park
SCDNR shares tips to be safe inside the boat while celebrating 4th of July.
SCDNR urges boating safety on Grand Strand waterways during busy Fourth of July weekend