Homicide investigation underway after mother shot in bedroom in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Lumberton police are investigating a shooting and an assault that left a woman dead.

Officers were called around 4:45 a.m. Sunday to Rozier Homes public housing complex, located off South Seneca Street, about a woman who had been assaulted.

When they arrived on the scene, they found a 25-year-old woman outside. She told police that a man forced her inside her home and assaulted her.

Investigators said the man then went into a bedroom where the woman’s mother, 45-year-old Barbara Baxley was assaulted. Investigators said Baxley was then shot and killed.

Police are investigating a person of interest who was pointed out by witnesses at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Blake Harrell at 910-671-3845.

The investigation is ongoing and police say they will release additional information later.

