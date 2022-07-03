Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Hot as a firecracker and a few of Mother Nature’s fireworks

Hot and humid with a few storms.
Hot and humid with a few storms.
By Jamie Arnold
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - This 4th of July holiday will feature plenty of heat and humidity along with the risk of a few storms in spots.

TODAY

Seasonably hot and humid weather will linger today along with the risk of passing storms at times.

Temperatures today will climb quickly with afternoon high temperatures reaching the upper 80s to around 90. Very high humidity will push the heat index to as high as 100 to 103 at times from midday through the afternoon.

Hot and humid with a few storms at times.
Hot and humid with a few storms at times.

The high humidity in place will set the stage for pop up storms this afternoon. Like the past several days, the storms will be spotty and will not last long enough to cancel outdoor plans.

A few storms possible.
A few storms possible.

Storms will tend to diminish with the sunset and most fireworks displays will go on without any worries for storms, but with plenty of lingering humidity.

Muggy but a low risk of a storm.
Muggy but a low risk of a storm.

REST OF THE WEEK

Typical summer weather will continue for the rest of the week although with bouts of unsettled weather as chances of mainly afternoon and evening storms continues. Daytime temperatures will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s with the heat index around 100 to 105 most days.

Pop up storms will be likely at times, but no day is looking like a washout.

