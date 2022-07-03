FIRST ALERT: Cold front brings spotty showers later this evening.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - With the remnants of Colin off to sea, this will bring dangerous rip currents at the beach today. Rain chances will increase later in the day and will linger for the next couple of days.

TODAY:

For folks heading off to breakfast or church this morning, it’s going to be warm and muggy with temperatures in the mid 70s. Southwest winds will continue to funnel in warm and humid air which will help our highs reach in the mid 80s in the Grand Strand and upper 80s inland. We’ll be dry for most of the day with partly cloudy skies, however a cold front will bring spotty showers by dinner time that continue this evening.

Spotty showers later this evening (WMBF)

TONIGHT

Cold front will enter the Pee Dee early in the evening, bringing scattered storms. The Severe threat is very low tomorrow, with the main threat being heavy downpours and gusty winds from isolated storm cells. The severe weather threat will drop once the sun goes down. In addition, the scattered showers will wrap shortly after midnight, which will leave us with partly cloudy skies for the rest of the night.

4TH OF JULY

No need to cancel your plans for 4th of July. The weather is going to be warm and humid. Temperatures are going to reach in the mid 80s in the Grand Strand and near 90 degrees inland. Rain chances will be low, however we will have those chance for those summertime pop up storms in the afternoon.

Afternoon pop up storms for 4th of July (WMBF)

RAIN CHANCES LINGER

Now we are going to stay warm and humid throughout the week, which means one thing. Chances for afternoon pop-up storms will continue throughout the work week. For the first half of the work week, temperatures are going to be in the mid 80s in the Grand Strand and near 90 degrees inland. By the second of the work week, highs are going to increase in the upper 80s in the Grand Strand and low 90s inland. Besides the chance for pop-up storms in the afternoon, the weather is going to stay quiet this week.

Rain chances lingering this week (WMBF)

