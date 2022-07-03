Submit a Tip
Crews investigating late night house fire in Burgess area

HCFR was called around 11 p.m. Saturday to a house fire on Forbes Drive, which is close to St. James High School.(Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 10:23 AM EDT
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews are investigating what started a fire at a home in the Burgess area.

HCFR was called around 11 p.m. Saturday to a home on Forbes Drive, which is close to St. James High School.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and there were no reported injuries.

It’s not clear how many people were inside the home during the fire.

Check back with WMBF News for more on this developing story.

