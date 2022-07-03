Crews investigating late night house fire in Burgess area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews are investigating what started a fire at a home in the Burgess area.

HCFR was called around 11 p.m. Saturday to a home on Forbes Drive, which is close to St. James High School.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and there were no reported injuries.

It’s not clear how many people were inside the home during the fire.

