Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Actress Lindsay Lohan celebrates birthday as married woman

Lindsay Lohan attends MTV's "Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club" series premiere party at Magic Hour...
Lindsay Lohan attends MTV's "Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club" series premiere party at Magic Hour Rooftop at The Moxy Times Square on Jan. 7, 2019, in New York. Lohan is celebrating her 36th birthday on Saturday as a married woman. The “Freaky Friday” star said she was the “luckiest woman in the world” in an Instagram post Friday, July 1, 2022, that pictured her with financier Bader Shammas, who had been her fiance. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)(Andy Kropa | Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Actress Lindsay Lohan is celebrating her 36th birthday on Saturday as a married woman.

The “Freaky Friday” star said she was the “luckiest woman in the world” in an Instagram post Friday that pictured her with financier Bader Shammas, who had been her fiance.

“I am stunned that you are my husband,” Lohan said in the post, adding that “every woman should feel like this everyday.”

The couple had announced their engagement last November. People magazine and Entertainment Tonight confirmed there had been a wedding, but no details were offered.

While still single a few years ago, Lohan told Entertainment Tonight that she was looking for “a smart businessman” and someone who doesn’t like the spotlight. Shammas’ Instagram account is private.

The “Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen” actress and sometimes singer has worked through some sobriety issues in recent years, and has recently filmed a romantic comedy that is due to be released on Netflix later this year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Colin Update
FIRST ALERT: Colin has now weakened to a tropical depression, dangerous rip currents possible Sunday
WMBF Investigates: Private road in Horry County neighborhood officially closed amid concerns
Police investigation.
Homicide investigation underway after mother shot in bedroom in Lumberton
Businesses are facing several challenges ahead of fourth of July weekend
Myrtle Beach businesses face challenges ahead of Fourth of July weekend
John Krajc
Myrtle Beach city councilman cited for reckless driving says he was defending home from teens throwing fireworks

Latest News

Cold front brings spotty showers tonight
FIRST ALERT: Cold front brings spotty showers later tonight
Surfside Beach police are looking for this man who they said broke into a home, held a woman...
Surfside Beach police searching for armed man who broke into home, sexually assaulted woman
This image released on Sunday, July 3, 2022, by the Italian National Alpine and Cave Rescue...
Alpine glacier chunk detaches, killing at least 6 hikers
People evacuated from the Fields shopping center react, in Orestad, Copenhagen, Denmark,...
Several dead in Copenhagen mall shooting; suspect arrested