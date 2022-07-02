SCDNR urges boating safety on Grand Strand waterways during busy Fourth of July weekend

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Fourth of July weekend is in full swing, which means more people are packing up the boat and heading out on the Grand Strand waterways.

According to South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, Fourth of July weekend is the year’s busiest weekend on state waters, especially in Horry County.

First Sgt. Kevin Pardue with SCDNR said Horry County has the highest number of boating accidents in the state.

“Pay attention to what is going on. It’s like when you are driving down the highway, it’s the same thing with the boats. We got narrow waterways. There will be more boats, more people and more waves so this will take you to practice your patience,” said Pardue.

However, he also mentioned that over the past few years, incidents in Horry County have decreased from ten incidents a month to three a month. To help keep reducing the numbers, officers took the time to speak with boaters on Saturday.

SCDNR officers performed quick but thorough inspections for required safety equipment and proper boat and motor registration.

They gave boaters an opportunity to correct the problem before they launched their boat, especially for those who are having their first boating experience.

SCDNR reminds people to always wear their life jackets and to carry a whistle while riding a boat. These small safety gears can be the difference between life or death while you are on a boat during the Fourth of July weekend.

