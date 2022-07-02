Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Salt Lake City replacing fireworks with laser light show over Fourth of July weekend

Utah's continued drought conditions have led to fireworks being illegal this year in Salt Lake...
Utah's continued drought conditions have led to fireworks being illegal this year in Salt Lake City.(stockstudioX via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY (Gray News) - Residents in Salt Lake City are going to have to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday a bit differently this year.

The city is replacing its popular fireworks show with a laser light display for the first time.

City officials shared that due to Utah’s drought and dry conditions, fireworks are not allowed in any of the city’s parks or public spaces.

Officials said the safest decision this year is for residents to attend a public show like Salt Lake City Public Lands’ inaugural Laser Light Nights.

The first show is scheduled for Saturday at Jordan Park. It is expected to be about 20 minutes and choreographed to music.

Officials shared a map of where fireworks remain legal in the state, but those caught violating firework restrictions may be fined $1,000.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Krajc
Myrtle Beach city councilman cited for reckless driving says he was defending home from teens throwing fireworks
1 killed, 4 hurt in wrong-way crash on Highway 31 in North Myrtle Beach, police say
Randy Barnhill
Horry County police make arrest in serial sexual assault cold cases dating back over 20 years
Charles Murphy
Suspect charged with murdering nurse inside Socastee home
Billie McKie
SC woman given ‘highest allowable’ fine after leaving dog in hot car to die, HCPD says

Latest News

Lance Storz is in custody, facing several charges after a barricade situation Thursday in...
Mass shooting that killed 3 officers, police K-9 in Kentucky was planned, sheriff says
WMBF Investigates Update: Road closed in Horry County neighborhood amid concerns from neighbors
WMBF Investigates Update: Road closed in Horry County neighborhood amid concerns from neighbors
VIDEO: Career day held for Robeson County kids
VIDEO: Career day held for Robeson County kids
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach businesses face challenges ahead of Fourth of July weekend
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach businesses face challenges ahead of Fourth of July weekend
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach Police Department increasing police presence for July 4th weekend
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach Police Department increasing police presence for July 4th weekend