Investigators: Dozens of decomposed bodies found at funeral home

The Jefferson Police Department reports an investigation of the Lankford Funeral Home and...
The Jefferson Police Department reports an investigation of the Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center started on Friday.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE/Gray News) - An investigation remains ongoing at a funeral home in Indiana after authorities made a disturbing discovery.

According to the Jeffersonville Police Department, 31 bodies, some of which were in advanced stages of decomposition, were found at the Lankford Funeral Home and Family Center on Friday.

WAVE reports investigators also found the cremation remains of 16 people.

Police said all decedents were taken to the Clark County coroner’s office to be identified and are working with multiple agencies for their investigation.

Authorities urged anyone with more information regarding this incident to contact the Jeffersonville Police Department Detective Division at 812-285-6535.

