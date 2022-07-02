‘I can be a doctor, a marine’: Robeson County youth learn about different career paths at summer camp

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Summer camps in Robeson County are showing kids what they can do when they grow up.

On Friday, the Lumbee Tribe Boys and Girls Club held a career fair.

Small towns can sometimes leave the impression that jobs of interest are limited, but career day in Maxton is aiming to change that.

“I can be a doctor, a marine, a lawyer, a firefighter, there’s a bunch of stuff I can do in life,” said Axel Locker, a Deep Branch Elementary School student.

At just nine years old, Locklear knows that when it comes to his future, the sky is the limit.

With a 36% unemployment rate and a poverty rate of 23% for part-time workers, the world population review lists Robeson County as one of the poorest in North Carolina.

But events like the career fair reminds kids that no matter where they live or come from, their dreams are endless.

“A lot of students didn’t even know what a professor did,” said Dr. Calvina Ellerbe, a professor at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke. “Being able to talk to them and connect with them about something they didn’t even know about, so it felt really good to talk to people who are just getting started, and put something in their thoughts that they might not even have thought about.”

And while Locklear learned about different career paths, right now he has his heart set on baseball.

“I wanna make the money and I like the game. I want to help support my family when they’re in need,” said Locklear.

And whether Locklear decides to pursue baseball or choose other options, he knows to follow his heart.

“What you believe you can achieve,” said Locklear. “So if you can believe it, you should go for it, because nobody can’t hold you back from what you like doing.”

Throughout the rest of the summer, The Lumbee Tribe Boys & Girls Club will focus on programs such as safety, healthy habits and culture.

