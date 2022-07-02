Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

‘I can be a doctor, a marine’: Robeson County youth learn about different career paths at summer camp

By Samuel Shelton
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Summer camps in Robeson County are showing kids what they can do when they grow up.

On Friday, the Lumbee Tribe Boys and Girls Club held a career fair.

Small towns can sometimes leave the impression that jobs of interest are limited, but career day in Maxton is aiming to change that.

“I can be a doctor, a marine, a lawyer, a firefighter, there’s a bunch of stuff I can do in life,” said Axel Locker, a Deep Branch Elementary School student.

At just nine years old, Locklear knows that when it comes to his future, the sky is the limit.

With a 36% unemployment rate and a poverty rate of 23% for part-time workers, the world population review lists Robeson County as one of the poorest in North Carolina.

But events like the career fair reminds kids that no matter where they live or come from, their dreams are endless.

“A lot of students didn’t even know what a professor did,” said Dr. Calvina Ellerbe, a professor at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke. “Being able to talk to them and connect with them about something they didn’t even know about, so it felt really good to talk to people who are just getting started, and put something in their thoughts that they might not even have thought about.”

And while Locklear learned about different career paths, right now he has his heart set on baseball.

“I wanna make the money and I like the game. I want to help support my family when they’re in need,” said Locklear.

And whether Locklear decides to pursue baseball or choose other options, he knows to follow his heart.

“What you believe you can achieve,” said Locklear. “So if you can believe it, you should go for it, because nobody can’t hold you back from what you like doing.”

Throughout the rest of the summer, The Lumbee Tribe Boys & Girls Club will focus on programs such as safety, healthy habits and culture.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed, 4 hurt in wrong-way crash on Highway 31 in North Myrtle Beach, police say
John Krajc
Myrtle Beach city councilman cited for reckless driving says he was defending home from teens throwing fireworks
Randy Barnhill
Horry County police make arrest in serial sexual assault cold cases dating back over 20 years
WMBF Investigates: Private road in Horry County neighborhood officially closed amid concerns
Forecast track.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Colin to pass by the Grand Strand today, dangerous rip currents possible

Latest News

Forecast track.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Colin to pass by the Grand Strand today, dangerous rip currents possible
VIDEO: Career day held for Robeson County kids
VIDEO: Career day held for Robeson County kids
4th of July
LIST: Fourth of July fireworks shows, events in the Grand Strand, Pee Dee
.
VIDEO: ‘Fireworks can be dangerous’: Myrtle Beach public safety crews warn 4th of July revelers to stay safe