Hy-Vee supermarkets recalling potato salad due to possible contamination

Hy-Vee is voluntarily withdrawing all potato salad varieties due to a presumptive positive...
Hy-Vee is voluntarily withdrawing all potato salad varieties due to a presumptive positive microbial test result.(Hy-Vee)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(Gray News) - A supermarket chain with multiple stores in the Midwest reports it is recalling its potato salad products ahead of the holiday weekend.

According to a news release, Hy-Vee is voluntarily withdrawing all potato salad varieties due to a presumptive positive microbial test result from the line where the potatoes were processed as of July 1.

The recall includes Hy-Vee potato salad and Mealtime potato salad products.

The company reports while final test results are not expected for about 7-10 days, due to the holiday weekend, Hy-Vee elected to withdraw all of those products pending those test results.

The voluntary withdrawal includes all varieties and sizes of Hy-Vee potato salads available from grab-and-go refrigerated cases and/or deli service cases. The recall covers the company’s eight-state region of Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

Hy-Vee representatives said the expiration dates of the products are between July 31-Aug. 4.

The products involved in the recall are below:

  • Hy-Vee old-fashioned potato salad
  • Hy-Vee country-style potato salad
  • Hy-Vee Dijon mustard potato salad
  • Hy-Vee green onion & egg potato salad
  • Hy-Vee chipotle ranch potato salad
  • Hy-Vee diced red skin potato salad
  • Hy-Vee loaded baked potato salad
  • Mealtime old-fashioned potato salad
  • Mealtime country-style potato salad
  • Mealtime Dijon mustard potato salad

Hy-Vee urged customers who have purchased any of these products to not consume them and to dispose of them or return them to their local Hy-Vee for a full refund.

Currently, the company said there have been no reports of illness or complaints involving the products but consumers with questions may contact Hy-Vee Customer Care at 1-800-772-4098.

