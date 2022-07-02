Highway 701 widening project expected to begin this summer; those impacted to get postcards next week

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation provided an update on the progress of the Highway 701 widening project.

The SCDOT said the project team is on schedule and the project is expected to begin this summer.

MORE INFORMATION | SCDOT information on widening project

Property owners along the Highway 701 corridor north of Loris are expected to receive a postcard in the mail this week with information on the project. Those impacted have also been contacted by a Right of Way agent

The widening project will go from Dogwood Street to the Highway 9 Bypass interchange. It’s expected to decrease traffic congestion while also adding left-turn lanes to the road.

MORE INFORMATION | Horry County Ride III Dashboard

The improved road will have five lanes, including a center turn lane, along with sidewalks and wider travel lanes that will help accommodate pedestrians and bicyclists.

The Highway 701 widening project is part of Horry County’s RIDE III Sales Tax program.

