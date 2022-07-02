FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Colin to pass by the Grand Strand today, dangerous rip currents possible

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - New formed Tropical Storm Colin was located very near the Grand Strand and will gradually move through the region today. The worst weather will remain well out over the Atlantic Ocean.

According to the National Hurricane Center, at 8:00 AM, the center of Tropical Storm Colin was located inland over South Carolina near latitude 33.6 North, longitude 79.3 West or about 25 miles west-southwest of Myrtle Beach. Colin is moving toward the northeast near 8 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue through Sunday. A turn toward the east-northeast with an increase in forward speed is expected late Sunday and Sunday night.

On the forecast track, the center of Colin is expected to move northeastward along or just inland of the South Carolina and North Carolina coasts through Sunday, and then emerge over the western Atlantic Ocean late Sunday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next couple of days. Colin is expected to dissipate over the western Atlantic on Monday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles mainly to the southeast of the center out over the Atlantic. These tropical storm force winds along with the heaviest rain are forecast to remain out to sea through the day today.

A TROPICAL STORM WARNING is in effect from the South Santee River to the Outer Banks of North Carolina. The warning is out of an abundance of caution, however most of the tropical storm force wind gusts will remain just off shore. Wind gusts of 30 to 35 mph will be possible near the coast.

Despite Tropical Storm Colin passing nearly overhead through the day today, the forecast remains virtually unchanged as the worst wind and rain remain out to sea. Scattered showers and a few downpours will be possible at times today with the best chances through midday. Winds will be breezy at times, but well below tropical storm force. A few gusts to 30 mph will be possible near the beaches. Rip current will be potentially dangerous through the day Saturday and into Sunday.

