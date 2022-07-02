FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Colin brings scattered showers and dangerous rip currents along the Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - From a 20% tropical development chance to tropical storm within 14 hrs, we now have Tropical Storm Colin that has formed right off the Grand Strand.

TODAY

Colin will bring several rounds of showers this morning along with with a few gusty winds. Now, we are not going to see significant weather from this system. Colin is a weak tropical storm storm that bring heavy downpours at times that may cause localized flooding in some area. However, conditions will improve later this afternoon as colin continues to head towards the Outer Banks. Rain chances will drop to 30 percent this afternoon.

Latest upate (WMBF)

TONIGHT

Chances for isolated showers will wrap up early this evening. This will leave us with mostly cloudy skies tonight with overnight lows dropping down in the mid 70s across the Pee Dee.

TOMORROW

We’ll start the day on a dry note for tomorrow. For folks heading out to church, we’ll have mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid 70s. Thanks to our southwest winds, this will continue to funnel in warm and humid air. Temperatures are going to reach in the mid 80s in the Grand Strand and upper 80s inland. With the heat and humidity, we’ll continue to have the chance for pop-up afternoon storms.

4TH OF JULY WEEKEKEND FORECAST (WMBF)

STAYING WARM AND HUMID

Temperatures are slowly going to warm up. For the first half of the work week temperatures will stay in the mid 80s in the Grand Strand and upper 80s inland with chances for afternoon pop up storms. By the second half of the work week, temperatures are going to warm up in the upper 80s in the Grand Strand and low 90s inland. Yet again, we’ll continue to have chances for afternoon pop-up storms for rest of the work week.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.