Crash closes lanes on Highway 9 in Little River, crews say
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - A crash involving two vehicles closed traffic in part of Little River late Friday.
Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to the wreck at 9:59 p.m. in the area of Highway 9 and Highway 57.
No details about how the crash happened were immediately available, but HCFR did say no one was taken to the hospital.
As of around 10:30 p.m, drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.