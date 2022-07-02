Crash closes lanes on Highway 9 in Little River, crews say

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - A crash involving two vehicles closed traffic in part of Little River late Friday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to the wreck at 9:59 p.m. in the area of Highway 9 and Highway 57.

No details about how the crash happened were immediately available, but HCFR did say no one was taken to the hospital.

As of around 10:30 p.m, drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

