Bear cub in Asheville rescued after getting jar stuck on head

A bear cub in Asheville was freed after getting is head stuck in a jar
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The NC Wildlife Resources Commission said wildlife biologists recently helped free a young bear cub in Asheville after it got its head stuck in a jar.

Biologists said they responded to the scene soon after the cub was spotted and reported. When they arrived, they found that the cub had climbed up a tree while its mother stood nearby.

Thankfully, the biologist was able to remove the container from its head safely. They also checked out the cub to make sure it was in good health!

After being checked out, the cub was released back to its mother, and the two retreated from the residence.

