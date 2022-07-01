Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: All northbound lanes of Highway 31 blocked near North Myrtle Beach due to crash

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 6:16 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Drivers who use Highway 31 to get to work may want to find another route on Friday morning.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation’s incident map shows a crash has all northbound lanes blocked on Highway 31 at Robert Edge Parkway in the North Myrtle Beach area.

At this point, it’s not clear how many cars are involved and if there are any injuries.

We are working to gather more information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Check back with WMBF News for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Murphy
Suspect charged with murdering nurse inside Socastee home
John Krajc
Myrtle Beach city councilman cited for reckless driving says he was defending home from teens throwing fireworks
Billie McKie
SC woman given ‘highest allowable’ fine after leaving dog in hot car to die, HCPD says
Construction has already begun on a new shopping and business center near Cottage Drive and...
Construction continues at The Market Common, new businesses on the way
Myrtle Beach crash
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash in Myrtle Beach area

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash in Myrtle Beach area
Myrtle Beach crash
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash in Myrtle Beach area
Man dies after golf cart struck by vehicle in Lake City, police say
Dick Pond, Strand Dr crash involving moped
Lanes closed after crash involving moped in Myrtle Beach area