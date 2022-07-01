N.C. police identify two ‘armed and dangerous’ suspects wanted in shooting

ST PAULS, N.C. (WMBF) – The St. Pauls Police Department has identified two people connected to a gas station shooting in early June.

Police said Ron Morrison and Quintien Glover, both of St. Pauls, are considered armed and dangerous, and felony warrants have been issued for their arrest.

Officers said the two were involved in a shooting on June 5 at the Happy Mart on W. Broad Street.

The St. Pauls Police Department is also seeking information on a third suspect.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call the police department at 910-865-5155 or Crimestoppers at 910-865-8477. All calls will remain anonymous.

