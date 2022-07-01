Myrtle Beach police increasing presence for Fourth of July weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Police Department says it plans to have 90 officers working each night during the Fourth of July weekend, including extra staffing on the beach.

“We anticipate people are going to celebrate this weekend, but we want them to celebrate smart,” said MBPD Officer Drew Longshore.

With an increase in visitors and traffic, the department is getting extra help from other traffic units across the state. They’re also encouraging people to be responsible if they are going out this weekend.

“Some great tips are if you’re going out to have a plan on how you’re going to get home,” said Longshore. “If you decide to celebrate, there’s a lot of great alternatives. If you know you can drive, we have Uber, Lyfts. We have a lot of taxi services in the city as well. So just being smart and having a plan before you go out instead of waiting until too late to find an alternative way home that night.”

Last year, South Carolina saw over 1,000 deaths due to car crashes, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. It marked one of the deadliest years on roadways in state history.

While traffic deaths are down this year, there have been 495 people that have lost their lives due to traffic incidents this year. With the increase in traffic, authorities are asking people to stay patient over the holiday weekend.

“Realize not everybody knows where they’re going. If you have plans to be somewhere at 8 o’clock, anticipate leaving a little bit early and be ready for those traffic increases,” said Longshore. “Just be smart. Drive safe and be patient and let everyone get home safe and enjoy their Fourth of July weekend.”

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.