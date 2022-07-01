Myrtle Beach city councilman cited for reckless driving says he was defending home from teens throwing fireworks

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A member of Myrtle Beach City Council was recently cited for reckless driving, according to public records.

Online records from the South Carolina Public Index and Myrtle Beach Police Department show John Krajc was given a ticket Wednesday. He’s served on the city council since being elected in 2019.

Krajc spoke with WMBF News on camera Thursday, saying the incident stemmed from a group of teenagers throwing fireworks in his neighborhood.

“These events started this past Sunday,” he said. “There were some young people that were causing trouble in the neighborhood involving fireworks.”

Krajc said the fireworks were only thrown in the street on Sunday, but they were then thrown at his home on Wednesday from a moving vehicle.

“My girlfriend and dog were outside walking on the street after the gym. I heard an explosion out in the front yard. I quickly ran outside and saw that my girlfriend was okay, but extremely shaken up,” he said.

Krajc said he then went after the vehicle involved while calling the police. He said he followed the suspected vehicle until police caught up.

The councilman said the four teens involved are believed between the ages of 16 and 19 and were not from the area, according to Krajc. They’re also believed to be associated with the same house connected to Sunday’s initial incident.

He was ultimately issued a $439 fine, according to public records.

Krajc added that he and his girlfriend are both particularly shaken up by what happened. When asked how he felt about the citation, Krajc explained that he felt like he was defending his property.

“I feel I was defending my home,” he said. “I was trying to help the police with apprehending the people who perpetrated my property and launched fireworks at my property from a moving vehicle.”

The councilman also stated that no one in the city should have to fear something like this happening to them.

“I think in the future, there needs to be something done,” said Krajc. “It’s not just throwing fireworks from a moving vehicle, it’s throwing them at a house that’s been involved in incidents from earlier this week. That’s very concerning. No one in this city should have to fear about anybody doing something like that to their home.”

He also said he plans to meet with Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock to discuss what happened. The Myrtle Beach Police Department did not release a statement Thursday, adding that they have “no additional information to provide.”

A spokesperson for the City of Myrtle Beach also told WMBF News that the city would not provide an official statement at this time.

