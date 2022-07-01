Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach businesses face challenges ahead of Fourth of July weekend

By Natasha Laguerre
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Officials in Myrtle Beach expect a big increase in visitors coming down for the Fourth of July weekend.

The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce reports a 91% full capacity in bookings and reservations. The holiday is considered to be one of the busiest on the Grand Strand’s calendar, bringing thousands of visitors from across the country.

Businesses along the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk are stocking up on food and taking inventory ahead of the weekend. With such high demand on the way, some restaurants are still facing a few challenges.

The most common issue is food supply chain shortages that continue as lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Things that we are facing are things that a lot of restaurants are facing: food supply,” said Amir Ross, Assistant Manager at Art Burger and Sushi Bar. “Things like chicken, seafood, vegetables, produce, or things you don’t think we are out of stock. We don’t have it.”

Other places, such as Peaches Corner, have yet to recover from staff shortages.

“If we can find extra staff, we can keep going and get it through. It’s been going on all year, but we have survived it. We made it through Carolina Country Music Fest, and we are trying to get through the Fourth of July,” said Robert Alston, manager at the popular diner off 9th Avenue North.

Alston has been working at Peaches Corner for more than a decade and even came out of retirement to help with staffing shortages.

Despite the setbacks, restaurants are preparing to deal with tourist demands.

“I’m really just excited to kind of have the full availability. Being able to do everything with no limitations or restrictions because of everything that has been happening for the last three years,” said Ross.

