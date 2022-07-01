Man faces attempted murder charge in 2020 Myrtle Beach shooting
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A man was arrested exactly two years after police said he opened fired and shot a person in Myrtle Beach.
Back on June 30, 2020, officers were called to 6th Avenue North and Flagg Street for a shooting call.
An arrest warrant shows the suspect, identified as Steven Caldwell, and the victim got into a verbal fight.
The victim told officers that they saw Caldwell point a gun and then heard a gunshot.
Police said the victim was shot and taken to a local hospital.
Officers ended up arresting Caldwell on June 30, 2022, in connection to the case.
He is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
