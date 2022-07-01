Submit a Tip
Lake City couple arrested after newborn, 1-year-old tests positive for drugs

Tyler Gaskins, Allison Gaskins
Tyler Gaskins, Allison Gaskins(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A couple faces child neglect charges after investigators said their children both tested positive for drugs.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said Allison Gaskins used drugs during her pregnancy and her newborn tested positive for cannabinoids at birth.

Authorities also said that Tyler Gaskins used and/or allowed the use of drugs around his one-year-old child. Investigators added that the one-year-old tested positive for THC and methamphetamine.

Deputies arrested the couple on Tuesday. They have been charged with unlawful neglect of a child.

The pair have since been released from jail on bond.

Under South Carolina law, an unlawful neglect of a child charge is punishable by up to 10 years if convicted.

