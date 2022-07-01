Horry County police make arrest in serial sexual assault cold cases dating back over 20 years ago

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department announced the arrest of a man suspected of several sexual assaults that date back over 20 years.

Randy Barnhill, 56, of Conway faces 13 charges, which include multiple counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping and exposure of private parts in a lewd and lascivious manner.

🚨ARREST MADE IN SERIAL SEXUAL ASSAULT COLD CASES🚨



An Horry County man is charged in five sexual assault cold cases from 2000 to 2006.



Additional charges in numerous other cases are still pending.



MORE INFORMATION: https://t.co/gNUkNCxIMB

#HCPD #TeamHorry #ColdCase pic.twitter.com/NTCgeGq1O2 — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) July 1, 2022

The Horry County Police Department said these new developments come after scientific evidence and advances in technology helped provide them a new lead in a 2006 sexual assault investigation.

Back in November 2006, police documents show that a woman was taking out the trash along Oleander Drive when she was grabbed, forced back inside the building, physically restrained and sexually assaulted.

Investigators identified Barnhill as the suspect in that case in May 2022 and then arrested by Horry County police on June 9 and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping and second-degree burglary.

An investigation by HCPD and the State Law Enforcement Division revealed that Barnhill was a suspect in four other sexual assault cases that happened between 2000 and 2005. In one of those incidents, investigators said in June 2005 that Barnhill broke into the victim’s home along Barberry Drive in the Conway area while she was sleeping and sexually assaulted her.

A sketch that was released in March 2005 after Horry County police had been investigating a series of assaults in the community. (Source: HCPD)

“The defendant did use aggravated force while sexually battering the victim by restraining her physically and preventing her from moving about freely while verbally threatening to kill her,” an arrest warrant states.

Police said Barnhill is considered a suspect in more cold cases, and warrants are currently being drafted while he remains in custody at J. Reuben Long Detention Center. He is also a registered sex offender who has been on the registry since May 1993 when he was convicted of indecent exposure.

“I’m certainly very proud of the work and persistence by Horry County police officers in this matter,” said 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson. “It may have appeared to the victims that this series of crimes would have remained unsolved; however, Horry County continues to use modern day advancements in technology to work for justice for crime victims.”

Horry County police added that they are aware of other cases in neighboring counties that match the same offender description and MO. The criminal investigations division is in contact with those agencies to provide any information and guidance.

“It is the sincere hope of HCPD that this new development will bring the survivors of these incidents and the greater Horry County community some sense of peace.”

The investigation into Barnhill remains open and additional charges are expected.

Police are asking anyone with information related to a crime to contact the HCPD Criminal Investigations Division by calling the tip line at 843-915-8477 or email crimetips@horrycounty.org.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.