Florence police investigate deadly shooting at soup kitchen; 1 detained

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting Friday afternoon.

Officers were called just before noon to the Manna House, which is a soup kitchen located at Oak and Jarrott streets.

Police said they found one man dead at the scene.

Officers also detained one person.

The incident is under investigation by the Florence Police Department and the Florence County Coroner’s Office.

The police department said more information will provided when it becomes available.

