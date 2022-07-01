Submit a Tip
Florence County man accused of robbing, kidnapping victim at gunpoint.

Wayne Bain
Wayne Bain(Source: Florence County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Pamplico man is accused of robbing a victim at gunpoint and then carrying the victim away.

Florence County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested 39-year-old Wayne Bain in connection to a robbery and kidnapping that took place over the weekend near Gilbert Drive in Florence.

Investigators said Bain robbed the victim at gunpoint, carried the victim away from the scene against their will, stole the victim’s vehicle and then broke into the victim’s home where he’s accused of stealing over $10,000 worth of items.

Authorities added that Bain also took the victim’s bank card and used it at multiple places within in Florence County.

He was taken into custody on Friday with the help of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Bain faces several charges including armed robbery, kidnapping and pointing and presenting a firearm.

He is currently being held at the Florence County Detention Center.

